Юрій Стригун
Юрій Стригун
17 декабря 2018
Своє село
Автобус кружляє полями Фландрії. Їдемо із Бельгії в Голландію. Акуратні поля з рівчаками для відводу води, вітряки, гладесенькі дороги й острівці ...
вторник, 18 декабря 2018 15:00

Беременная Меган Маркл засветила округлившийся животик в летнем платье
Меган Маркл
Фото: Reuters
Меган Маркл
Меган Маркл
Меган Маркл
Меган Маркл

Герцогиня Меган Маркл пришла в дом престарелых. В рамках программы Royal Variety Charity бывала в заведении Brinsworth House.

Для визита к звездам развлекательной индустрии на пенсии, Меган выбрала легкое платье от Brock Collection, которое подчеркнуло ее округлившийся животик.

Бренд обожают такие актрисы, как Робби, Лили Джеймс, Дженнифер Лоуренс, Джиджи Хадид, Эмма Стоун, Сьюки Вотерхаус и Рианна.

ЧИТАЙТЕ ТАКЖЕ: Роскошь и сдержанность: британские монархи сфотографировались на рождественские открытки

Платье с Resort '19 collection дополнила пальто от канадского бренда Soia & Kyo и туфлями на каблуках Aquazzura.

Меган Маркл и принц Гарри ожидают первенца весной. Сейчас пара готовится к переезду из Кенсигнтонського дворца.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

#Repost @_duchess_of_sussex (@get_repost) ・・・ Meghan has arrived at the Royal Variety residential care home Brinsworth House 🏡 ❤️. During her visit she will meet staff and join residents, who have spent their lives in the entertainment industry are in need of help in old age.👏 Meghan will take part in Christmas-themed activities, including arts and crafts and carols around the Christmas tree🌟🎄. Dress 👗: @brockcollection and @soiaandkyo coat 🧥 . . The Queen has been Patron of Royal Variety Charity since 1952 👑 👏.The patronage of the charity was inherited by the Queen's father then mother and later to the Queen herself, who first attended as Princess Elizabeth in 1947 at the age of 21. The Queen last attended in 2012, on the 100th anniversary of the Royal Variety Performance❤️👫 . . Back in November Meghan and Harry attended the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, which happened to fall on their 6 month wedding anniversary👫🤰🏽❤️. . . . . #duchessofsussex #princesscharlotte #duchessofcambridge #meghanmarkle #princeharry #katemiddleton #princecharles #princewilliam #diana #rachelzane #royals #royalfamily #royalcouple #lfl #britishroyalfamily #buckinghampalace #kensingtonpalace #engagementring #royalwedding

Допис, поширений Kensington Palace (@kensingtonpalacenews)

