Беременная Меган Маркл засветила округлившийся животик в летнем платье

Герцогиня Меган Маркл пришла в дом престарелых. В рамках программы Royal Variety Charity бывала в заведении Brinsworth House.
Для визита к звездам развлекательной индустрии на пенсии, Меган выбрала легкое платье от Brock Collection, которое подчеркнуло ее округлившийся животик.
Бренд обожают такие актрисы, как Робби, Лили Джеймс, Дженнифер Лоуренс, Джиджи Хадид, Эмма Стоун, Сьюки Вотерхаус и Рианна.
Платье с Resort '19 collection дополнила пальто от канадского бренда Soia & Kyo и туфлями на каблуках Aquazzura.
Меган Маркл и принц Гарри ожидают первенца весной. Сейчас пара готовится к переезду из Кенсигнтонського дворца.
